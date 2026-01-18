Financial Contrast: Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) vs. China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) and Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

China Minsheng has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Minsheng and Skandinaviska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng 11.27% 4.49% 0.39% Skandinaviska 19.57% 13.76% 0.78%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng $37.47 billion 0.55 $4.49 billion $0.88 5.32 Skandinaviska $17.60 billion 2.49 $3.39 billion $1.52 14.13

China Minsheng has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska. China Minsheng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skandinaviska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Minsheng and Skandinaviska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng 0 1 0 0 2.00 Skandinaviska 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Skandinaviska beats China Minsheng on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Minsheng

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit books and certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, micro-credit products for individuals, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides appointed and domestic remittance, payment and collection agent, clearing, safe deposit boxes, VIP, and salary and welfare agent card services, as well as internet, mobile, telephone, and self-serve banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, asset management, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance and investment banking services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company operates through branch-level institutions, business outlets, community sub-branches, and small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Skandinaviska

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. It offers treasury advisory services; factoring and receivable, trade, and export financing; markets and trading, such as equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange; financial services, including investment, financing, and ownership; and shipping and real estate finance. In addition, it offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; private wealth management; investor services; asset management and life insurance products that include funds, tailored portfolios, and life insurance; fixed income, commodities, debt capital market, and equity research; investment banking; venture capital; and cash management products comprising integration service, file integration network, and payment solutions. The company serves large corporates, financial institutions, private individuals, and small and medium-sized companies. It operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the United States, Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Brazil, India, China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Russia, Poland, Hong Kong, Ukraine, and internationally. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

