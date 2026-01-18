Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298,782 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,545,000 after acquiring an additional 594,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $432,201,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Aflac by 19.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,187,000 after purchasing an additional 385,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,768,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,662,000 after purchasing an additional 65,308 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 26.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,654,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,515,000 after purchasing an additional 343,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays set a $101.00 target price on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,450. This trade represents a 55.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $601,538.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,447.04. The trade was a 12.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.0%

AFL opened at $109.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $115.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 23.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.