Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $24,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,362,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,989,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,710,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,377,000 after purchasing an additional 652,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,456,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,859,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,556,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,153,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.23%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $240,746.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,354.91. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

