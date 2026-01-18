Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 29,544 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,544 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on Brookfield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $48.67 to $55.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 131.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long?lived, cash?generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

