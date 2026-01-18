Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.97.

In related news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,659.58. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,524.50. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.21%.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

