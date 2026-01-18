Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.52 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,652 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 365.8% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

