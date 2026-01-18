Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.1% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,250. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,895 shares of company stock valued at $67,111,541. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $239.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.98. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

