Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.61 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,477,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,643 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $336,022,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,720,000 after acquiring an additional 51,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,695,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,429,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,121,000 after purchasing an additional 229,479 shares during the period.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GLDM stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $91.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61.
- Positive Sentiment: Technically, pullbacks are finding support at rising trend levels, suggesting the bullish structure remains intact and buyers may push for another breakout. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Pullback Finds Support as Bull Trend Holds
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators argue consolidation would not end the rally — momentum and macro drivers still favor higher gold prices into 2026. Even if gold prices consolidate next week, the rally is far from over
- Positive Sentiment: India’s gold market and ETFs saw record inflows in December 2025 — stronger retail/ETF demand globally supports bullion and GLDM’s appeal as a liquid gold proxy. India’s gold market sees standout 2025, December ETF inflows reach all-time high – WGC’s Chacko
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting GLDM’s historic annual returns vs. peers can attract inflows from investors seeking gold exposure via ETFs. GLDM vs. SLV: The Precious Metal ETFs That Just Had Historic Annual Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple price analyses describe consolidation near record highs — this is neutral short-term price action but keeps upside potential if a catalyst appears. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to Push Higher for the Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical guides and trader entry levels highlight noisy, range-bound conditions — useful for active traders but not decisive for longer-term flows. Gold market analysis for January 16 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking after recent record highs and a 7% YTD surge is pressuring prices, which can depress GLDM short term. Gold News: Gold Rally Cools After Record High—Profit-Taking Meets Geopolitics
- Negative Sentiment: Easier geopolitical tensions (less Iran risk) and stronger U.S. data/dollar have undercut safe?haven demand, pushing metals lower. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Strong DXY, Iran Calm Push Metals Toward $4,600 and $90 Support
- Negative Sentiment: Reporting notes technical correction and profit-taking as reasons for recent declines — signals risk of further short-term downside if momentum fades. Gold Declines on Likely Technical Correction, Possible Profit-Taking
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
