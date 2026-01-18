Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.61 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,477,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,643 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $336,022,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,720,000 after acquiring an additional 51,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,695,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,429,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,121,000 after purchasing an additional 229,479 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $91.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

