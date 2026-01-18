Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 194.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 32.9%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.