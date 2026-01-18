Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 22,729 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,729 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 67.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Workday by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 10.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Workday by 69.4% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total value of $784,616.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,951,507.91. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 85,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,933,580. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.09.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.95. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.60 and a twelve month high of $283.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

