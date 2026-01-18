Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,532 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 400.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 7.09%.The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.