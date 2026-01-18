Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 158.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Agree Realty by 47.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 41.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Agree Realty by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.7%

ADC opened at $73.23 on Friday. Agree Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 183.63%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 24,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $1,696,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 159,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,296,952.85. This represents a 17.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,371.20. The trade was a 2.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.