Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Stock Price Up 17.6% – What’s Next?

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 102,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 46,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Gold Springs Resource Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the district-scale Gold Springs gold project situated in mining-friendly Nevada and Utah.

