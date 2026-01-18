Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Increases By 25.7%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 473,585 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 376,870 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 521.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 909 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 521.0 days.

Hiscox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $17.59 on Friday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Hiscox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd is an internationally focused specialist insurer that provides a broad range of property and casualty insurance products to both personal and commercial clients. Through its retail division, the company offers high-net-worth home and art insurance, professional indemnity, cyber liability, and small business solutions. Hiscox also operates a Lloyd’s syndicate to underwrite specialty lines such as kidnap and ransom, marine, and political risk, and maintains a reinsurance and ILS (insurance-linked securities) business based in Bermuda.

The company’s product suite for private clients includes tailored coverage for fine art, collectibles, home contents, and motor vehicles, while its commercial arm serves niche sectors such as technology, media, healthcare, and financial institutions.

