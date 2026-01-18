Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.4770, with a volume of 387195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

CTRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centuri from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centuri from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Centuri from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Centuri had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $848.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Centuri’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centuri news, CEO Christian Brown sold 7,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $174,217.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,401.39. The trade was a 24.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,488,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $74,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 14,336,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,224,946. The trade was a 32.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Centuri in the second quarter valued at about $964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centuri by 59.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 195,992 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 1,394.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 1,353,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,867 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centuri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Centuri during the second quarter valued at about $16,897,000.

Centuri Construction Group, Inc (NYSE: CTRI) is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

