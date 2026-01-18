IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 131,507 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 175,676 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 293,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IBC Advanced Alloys Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS IAALF opened at $0.15 on Friday. IBC Advanced Alloys has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 95.16% and a negative net margin of 17.02%.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

