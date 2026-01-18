Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $10.90. Anta Sports Products shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Anta Sports Products Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Anta Sports Products

Anta Sports Products is a China-based designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of sportswear, footwear and accessories. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jinjiang, Fujian province, the company operates a multi-brand portfolio and a broad retail and digital distribution network. Anta’s core business includes performance and lifestyle athletic apparel, sports shoes and related sporting goods sold through company-owned stores, authorized dealers and e-commerce platforms.

Product offerings span casual and performance categories for adults and children, covering footwear, apparel and accessories.

