Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 102,594 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 130,361 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 323.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 317 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 323.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FURCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forvia in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forvia in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forvia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Forvia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Forvia

Forvia Stock Performance

Forvia Company Profile

FURCF stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. Forvia has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.75.

(Get Free Report)

Forvia (OTCMKTS: FURCF) is a global automotive technology supplier formed through the combination of Faurecia and Hella. The company develops and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products and systems for vehicle interiors, emissions control and electronics. Its core offerings encompass seating structures, cockpit systems, exhaust and thermal management solutions, advanced lighting, driver assistance sensors and power electronics. Serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the automotive sector, Forvia focuses on innovation in sustainability, comfort and digitalization to meet evolving regulatory standards and consumer preferences.

With roots tracing back to the founding of Faurecia in 1997 and Hella in 1899, Forvia leverages more than a century of engineering expertise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.