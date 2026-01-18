GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Update

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,503 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 7,004 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,243 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,243 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 9.3%

ICLTF opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.79. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$3.85.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc (OTCMKTS: ICLTF) is a Canadian integrated forest products company that specializes in the production of high-yield wood fibre. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company owns and operates two chemi-thermomechanical pulp (CTMP) mills located in Baie-Comeau, Quebec and Grand Falls, New Brunswick. GreenFirst converts spruce, fir and pine logs and chips into CTMP, a versatile pulp product prized for its strength, bulk and brightness.

GreenFirst’s core product—high-yield pulp—is used primarily as a reinforcing and bulk-enhancing fibre in tissue and towel papers, folding boxboard and printing and writing papers.

