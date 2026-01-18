iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 115,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 72,626 shares.The stock last traded at $119.84 and had previously closed at $120.19.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $710.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

