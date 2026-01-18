MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

MFIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.25 target price (down from $14.75) on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 price target on MidCap Financial Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 204,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 4.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 20.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) is a business development company that provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm specializes in direct lending and asset-based financing, offering a range of debt instruments designed to support working capital needs, equipment acquisitions, lease financing and corporate recapitalizations. Its focus on senior secured loans, unitranche structures and equipment financings positions it to serve clients in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and energy.

Through its lending platform, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation partners with privately held and sponsor-backed companies that typically generate annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

Featured Articles

