Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $0.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,113,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 354,965 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 28.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.55.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) develops, manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitutes designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of animal-based proteins. Since its founding in 2009 by Ethan Brown and initial public offering in 2019, the company has focused on leveraging proprietary technology and ingredient blends to produce a suite of products that cater to both retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat’s mission centers on offering more sustainable protein options by reducing reliance on livestock farming and its associated environmental footprint.

The company’s product portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken, each formulated to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking meat alternatives without compromising on flavor or cooking versatility.

