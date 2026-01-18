Reviewing Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) & BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BCE and Liberty Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BCE alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $24.49 billion 0.92 $251.05 million $4.81 5.02 Liberty Global $4.34 billion 0.79 $1.59 billion ($6.09) -1.68

Profitability

Liberty Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BCE. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BCE and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 25.62% 17.35% 3.66% Liberty Global -41.44% -14.71% -7.29%

Volatility and Risk

BCE has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Liberty Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BCE and Liberty Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 3 1 6 2 2.58 Liberty Global 1 6 2 0 2.11

BCE currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.13%. Liberty Global has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.48%. Given Liberty Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than BCE.

Summary

BCE beats Liberty Global on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.