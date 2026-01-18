Critical Comparison: Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) & Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN – Get Free Report) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $126.05 million 2.58 $23.87 million $1.59 11.75 Peoples Financial $40.11 million 2.37 $21.70 million $1.02 20.13

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Peoples Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and Peoples Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 15.07% 10.53% 0.97% Peoples Financial 12.85% 4.96% 0.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats Peoples Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). It offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, the company provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, it offers other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and Internet banking services. the company provides services to customers of various industries, such as seafood, retail, hospitality, hotel/motel, gaming, and construction. Peoples Financial Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

