Navera Investment Management Ltd. Sells 785,194 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Navera Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 785,194 shares during the period. Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Align Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 42.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN opened at $171.49 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Align Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $172.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.18.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

