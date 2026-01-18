Occidental Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 133,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 53,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Verizon Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory approvals complete for Frontier acquisition — Verizon expects the transaction to close Jan. 20, bringing roughly 30 million fiber passings and enabling cross?selling of fiber and 5G services, which could materially expand growth runway and ARPU over time. GlobeNewswire: Approvals to Complete Transaction

Regulatory approvals complete for Frontier acquisition — Verizon expects the transaction to close Jan. 20, bringing roughly 30 million fiber passings and enabling cross?selling of fiber and 5G services, which could materially expand growth runway and ARPU over time. Neutral Sentiment: AST SpaceMobile wins Pentagon contract — headlines lifted ASTS shares and remind investors Verizon has partnerships with LEO satellite providers, which could support future wholesale or coverage initiatives, but the news is primarily a catalyst for ASTS rather than VZ. MarketBeat: Pentagon Deal Sends AST SpaceMobile Soaring

AST SpaceMobile wins Pentagon contract — headlines lifted ASTS shares and remind investors Verizon has partnerships with LEO satellite providers, which could support future wholesale or coverage initiatives, but the news is primarily a catalyst for ASTS rather than VZ. Negative Sentiment: Widespread outage and $20 customer credits — a multi?hour nationwide outage tied to a software issue triggered customer complaints and scrutiny; Verizon is offering a $20 redeemable credit to affected users, which raises short?term costs and reputational risk and has prompted calls for mandatory refunds. This outage is the principal near?term negative driving sentiment. Investopedia: Why Verizon Customers Are Getting $20 Payouts

Widespread outage and $20 customer credits — a multi?hour nationwide outage tied to a software issue triggered customer complaints and scrutiny; Verizon is offering a $20 redeemable credit to affected users, which raises short?term costs and reputational risk and has prompted calls for mandatory refunds. This outage is the principal near?term negative driving sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target cut — Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its VZ target from $46 to $44 and moved to Market Perform, signaling more cautious near?term expectations; the change tempers upside in the short term. TickerReport / Benzinga: Analyst Price Target Cut

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Featured Stories

