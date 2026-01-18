Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April $NAPR

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,748 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April makes up 3.5% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS NAPR opened at $53.92 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $272.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

