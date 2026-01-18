17,155 Shares in The Clorox Company $CLX Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 69.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $122.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CLX stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $164.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 358.39% and a net margin of 11.68%.The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Clorox Profile



The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Featured Articles

