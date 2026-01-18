Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,464 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,933,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,670,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,237,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 901,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,561,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 521,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,919,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,615.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after acquiring an additional 362,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $349.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $351.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

