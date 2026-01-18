QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 90.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 118,593 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the third quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Ariston Services Group grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 3,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $32,672.85. This represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,267,593 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.28.

Positive Sentiment: Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.89/share (annualized yield ~2.2%); payable March 26 to holders of record March 5 — supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.89/share (annualized yield ~2.2%); payable March 26 to holders of record March 5 — supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and feature pieces highlight Qualcomm’s push into personal AI, wearables (large Ray?Ban demand with Meta) and new Dragonwing IQ10 chips for robotics — these represent meaningful growth levers beyond handset modems. Qualcomm: Ignored Personal AI Boom

Coverage and feature pieces highlight Qualcomm’s push into personal AI, wearables (large Ray?Ban demand with Meta) and new Dragonwing IQ10 chips for robotics — these represent meaningful growth levers beyond handset modems. Neutral Sentiment: RBC (RBC Capital) initiated coverage with a “sector perform” / KeyCorp issued updated Q1 EPS assumptions — analyst activity keeps the name in focus but does not currently signal a consensus upgrade. RBC Capital initiates coverage

RBC (RBC Capital) initiated coverage with a “sector perform” / KeyCorp issued updated Q1 EPS assumptions — analyst activity keeps the name in focus but does not currently signal a consensus upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho’s downgrade (covered in MarketBeat) from Outperform to Neutral and a cut to the price target flagged near?term headwinds: expected modem share losses on upcoming Apple devices, softer global handset demand (especially China), and rising local competition — this note is the primary driver of recent selling pressure. Qualcomm: Wall Street’s Patience Is Wearing Thin

Mizuho’s downgrade (covered in MarketBeat) from Outperform to Neutral and a cut to the price target flagged near?term headwinds: expected modem share losses on upcoming Apple devices, softer global handset demand (especially China), and rising local competition — this note is the primary driver of recent selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Trade/tariff risk: coverage highlights the potential impact of a proposed 25% tariff on AI chips — could raise costs or disrupt supply chains for semiconductor players exposed to the U.S./China/Taiwan dynamics. 5 AI Chip Stocks Most Exposed to Trump’s New 25% Tariff

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

