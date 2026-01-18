Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after purchasing an additional 679,967 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,583,000 after purchasing an additional 988,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Price Performance
Shares of NYSE C opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $124.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.17.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and dealmaking strength — Citi reported $1.81 EPS vs. $1.65 expected and management highlighted a rebound in investment banking and corporate client fees, which supports earnings momentum and valuation re-ratings. Citigroup profit beats estimates as dealmaking rebounds
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price-target lifts — Several firms refreshed views after the quarter (Wolfe Research cited constructive subsector outlook; RBC reaffirmed an outperform). That analyst activity can provide near-term buy-side support. Wolfe Research Raises Citigroup PT RBC Reaffirms Outperform (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Large call buying was observed (?108,979 calls, ~34% above average). That’s a bullish short-term signal but could reflect hedging or speculative flow rather than firm fundamental conviction.
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and one?time Russia loss — Revenue missed Street estimates and reported profit was pulled down by a Russia?unit sale; the WSJ noted the profit drop tied to that divestiture, which tempers the headline EPS beat. Citigroup’s Fourth Quarter Profit Drops After Russia Sale (WSJ)
- Negative Sentiment: Cost cuts and restructuring risk — CEO Jane Fraser signaled more job cuts and the firm is executing layoffs (1,000 announced this week; a broader plan targets many more), which could weigh on near?term morale, execution risk and transition costs. Citigroup CEO Signals More Job Cuts (TipRanks)
- Negative Sentiment: Credit-card exposure and regulatory/sector headwinds — Commentaries flagged Citi’s consumer/credit-card exposures as a vulnerability and the broader bank sector saw selling after earnings amid valuation scrutiny and political talk of credit-rate caps, creating an ongoing overhang. Record earnings overshadowed by credit-card exposure (TipRanks) Bank Stocks Get Punished After Earnings (MarketBeat)
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
