Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after purchasing an additional 679,967 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,583,000 after purchasing an additional 988,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $124.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.17.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

