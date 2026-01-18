Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 30.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,143,000 after buying an additional 85,351 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $514.62 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $404.42 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.01%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.20.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,920. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

