Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 25,253 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $23,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $930,080,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 40.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,469,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,896,000 after buying an additional 1,864,931 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 280.6% in the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,876,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 913,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,755,000 after acquiring an additional 830,111 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. The trade was a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,995 shares of company stock valued at $50,757,547. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 7.4%

NYSE VST opened at $166.93 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.86.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

