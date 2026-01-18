Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 5,455 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $27,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Powell Industries news, VP William Marshall Mauney, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.73, for a total value of $995,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,530.23. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL stock opened at $419.98 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $446.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.51.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.46. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $297.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium?voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

