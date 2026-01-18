Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,656,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $10,729,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. Baird R W lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $88.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

