Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,234 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 7,995 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYUP opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

Get Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 18.21% of Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a high yield to worst. HYUP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.