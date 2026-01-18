Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Short Interest Update

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,790,158 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 2,464,343 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 785,510 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 785,510 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 13,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $1,194,343.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,536.44. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $3,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,595.40. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 274,470 shares of company stock valued at $24,896,430 in the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,688,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,678,000 after buying an additional 84,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares set a $153.00 price target on Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

