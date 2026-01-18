DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $145.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.60.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th.
NYSE DVA opened at $104.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.70.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 13,370.89%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.
DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.
Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
