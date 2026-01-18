Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Bought by Navera Investment Management Ltd.

Navera Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,954 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 6.3% of Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Navera Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $327,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.18 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

