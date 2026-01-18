Contrasting Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) & Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A Hallador Energy -37.57% 33.97% 10.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brenmiller Energy and Hallador Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenmiller Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hallador Energy 1 3 2 1 2.43

Earnings & Valuation

Hallador Energy has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Hallador Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Brenmiller Energy.

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and Hallador Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenmiller Energy $620,000.00 4.20 -$6.77 million ($29.50) -0.02 Hallador Energy $461.14 million 1.92 -$226.14 million ($4.48) -4.51

Brenmiller Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hallador Energy. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brenmiller Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Brenmiller Energy has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats Brenmiller Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. It markets its proprietary TES systems under the bGen name. The company was formerly known as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. and changed its name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. in 2017. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

