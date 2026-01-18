QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,739 shares of company stock worth $841,445 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $539.37 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $546.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.94.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

