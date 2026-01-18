Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40.70 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 18.9% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $40,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $48.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.