QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,781 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after buying an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $418,486,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.17.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HD opened at $380.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

