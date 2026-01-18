Navera Investment Management Ltd. Invests $110.02 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Navera Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 437,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,017,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.1% of Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Navera Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Verisk Analytics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YCG LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 148,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 286,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 26,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,872.86. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,738.10. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and have sold 1,700 shares worth $369,648. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $220.41 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.99 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Barclays raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.