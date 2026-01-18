Navera Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 78,252 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Navera Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,252 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 5.2% of Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Navera Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $272,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $535.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $566.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.06.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $686.00 target price (up from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.17.
In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total value of $2,463,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,455.52. This trade represents a 83.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Phase?3 update on IS?001 imaging drug — Intuitive advanced its Phase?3 study aimed at reducing ureter injuries in robotic colorectal surgery, a safety-focused adjoint that could expand the company’s addressable offering and reinforce surgical?safety differentiation. Intuitive Surgical Advances Phase 3 Imaging Drug
- Positive Sentiment: daVinci systems demand highlighted — Company commentary and industry coverage say system performance “exceeded expectations” and Intuitive is pushing for more placements, supporting procedure growth and recurring consumable revenue. Intuitive says daVinci systems ‘exceeded expectations,’ it wants more
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — At least some brokers (e.g., Bernstein) have reiterated buy ratings, signaling continued sell?side conviction in ISRG’s long?term growth profile despite near?term noise. Bernstein Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
- Positive Sentiment: Investor take: “buying the dip” narratives are emerging — Several bullish commentaries argue the pullback is an entry point given Intuitive’s wide moat, recurring consumables and procedure tailwinds. Intuitive Surgical: Buying The Dip On This Wide-Moat Compounder
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts preparing for Q4 — Preview pieces outline the metrics (procedures, system placements, ASPs, margin drivers) that will matter when full Q4 results and guidance details arrive; these previews can amplify volatility around the print. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage commentary roundup — Coverage pieces remind investors that analyst ratings and model changes often move shares; they’re useful context but not a definitive signal by themselves. Brokers Suggest Investing in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
- Negative Sentiment: Preliminary Q4 revenue reaction — Although Intuitive reported strong preliminary Q4 and full?year revenue growth, shares dipped as investors parsed procedure trends, margin dynamics and what management said about demand cadence. That disconnect between a beat and stock action is a key reason for the pullback. Intuitive Surgical Stock Dips on Q4 Preliminary Revenue Results
- Negative Sentiment: Softer 2026 outlook flagged — Company commentary and reporting point to a softer 2026 outlook that trimmed forward expectations, which is the primary negative driver behind today’s weakness. Intuitive Surgical Sets Softer 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction analysis — Coverage asking “why did shares dive?” notes investors punished the stock for guidance/trajectory concerns despite the beat, illustrating that forward commentary and margin clarity matter more than one?time beats. Intuitive Surgical Crushed Fourth-Quarter Forecasts. So Why Did Shares Dive?
Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.
In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.
