Navera Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 78,252 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Navera Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,252 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 5.2% of Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Navera Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $272,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $535.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $566.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $686.00 target price (up from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total value of $2,463,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,455.52. This trade represents a 83.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

