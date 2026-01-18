Navera Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Navera Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 372,277 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 4.2% of Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Navera Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Amphenol worth $217,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $2,104,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,909,000 after buying an additional 2,583,628 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,079 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8,384.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,802,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,570 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $154.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $156.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.