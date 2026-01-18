QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $6.20 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,290 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 98,532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total value of $2,137,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,293 shares in the company, valued at $20,088,752.07. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.00, for a total value of $4,394,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $17,391,225. The trade was a 20.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 165,105 shares of company stock valued at $73,858,523 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $441.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.59 and a 200-day moving average of $427.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 31.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

