TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.4167.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th.

In other TXNM Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $103,932.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,781.50. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth about $516,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,426,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. TXNM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $647.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.65 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.67%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This is an increase from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 98.83%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

