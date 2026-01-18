QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $12.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3%

EFA stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.