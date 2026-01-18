QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 940,738 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 940,738 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAN opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.90%.The firm had revenue of $26.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

